You gotta love it !

Nice Thanksgiving, unsettled weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering outstanding conditions across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures today. Thanksgiving day looks equally as nice with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest will bring increasing cloudiness Thursday night, and showers Friday. Another system will bring additional showers late Saturday, and early Sunday. Don’t expect wash-out conditions just, keep an eye to the sky. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

