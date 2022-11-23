Advertise With Us
What a day !

Great Thanksgiving, unsettled weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another winner today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures this afternoon. Our great weather conditions will last through Thanksgiving day. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system that will bring a few showers to the region Friday, with hit and miss showers this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & mild, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Early shower, mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

