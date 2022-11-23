Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Fire Administration says around 300 house fires are reported on Thanksgiving.

Cooking is also the leading cause of homes and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“We see an uptick on cooking fires and kitchen fires nationally, as well as regionally. Nationally, you’re two to three times more likely to have a kitchen fire on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year,” CFD Battalion Chief and Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Phillips said.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says 31% of reported home fires comes from cooking equipment. The department recommends making the kitchen area a place to cook, and not a place to socialize.

“A lot of it is distracted cooking. So, you have things on your stovetop, and you’ve walked away for a minute, and it gets away from you. Or you’ve allowed combustibles to be too close to the stovetop, and something near the stovetop will catch fire and spread,” Phillips said.

If you do get a cut or burn, assess the situation to see if you can treat it at home before you call 911 for help.

If a fire does pop up, don’t try to put it out yourself. The National Fire Protection Assoc. says more than half of the people who are hurt in home fires try to stop the fire themselves. Get everyone out and call 911.

