The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays.

“We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”

The process for fostering is simple: “We treat it the same as the adoptions, where they fill out the application. They have other animals in the home, we do a meet and greet, make sure everything is OK,” Jenkins said.

You can open your home up to a cat or dog for a short time, or until the animal is adopted.

“It can be a week, it can be a weekend, it can be two weeks,” Jenkins said. “Just to get them out and in a loving home for the holidays so they’re not sitting in a kennel.”

If you are interested in fostering an animal from the Orange County Animal Shelter, you can find more information here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.