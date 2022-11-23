Natural Pet Essentials’ Secret Santa Paws event is back

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Natural Pet Essentials is hosting its annual Secret Santa Paws event.

Pet owners will write a letter with their pets’ gift wishes and NPE will swap them with the others.

The letters must be sent or delivered to Natural Pet Essentials by December 1st in order to shop for gifts between December 2nd and December 18th.

“We just like to get people involved in something fun, you know, that’s the holidays and people want to do things with their pets, their animals, they love them like children now,” NPE Owner Kim Davis said.

Pets will open their gifts on December 22nd and the gift giving range is anywhere from $20-$30.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.