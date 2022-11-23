Loaves & Fishes working to feed those in need this holiday season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit in Albemarle County, is working to clear its shelves to help as many people as it can have a full table on Thanksgiving.

“People are looking for food to be able to share with their friends and their family,” Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said. “We’ve already given food to 1,500 households.”

That’s just for November. The pantry expected 150 households last weekend, but says it helped closed to 200.

While Loaves & Fishes has given out 250 turkeys, Colony Mills says it’s not just about this holiday.

“We’re giving out shelf-stable commodities, which include flour, juice,” she said. “Loaves & Fishes is really different from any other pantry in that we give out a lot of produce. Seventy percent of the food that we’re giving is either fresh or frozen.”

The pantry says it is keeping up with demand, but inflation is having an impact.

“We’re actually buying more food than we have in a long time. We’re buying milk and eggs and the price as everybody has seen in the grocery stores affects us, as well. Even though we buy at wholesale, it’s still much higher than we’re comfortable,” Colony Mills said.

The pantry is asking for monetary donations to help.

“We’re very grateful for the support that we get from the Charlottesville community. You know, those of us who are fortunate to have more do tend to give more and we are very grateful for that,” she said.

Loaves & Fishes will be closed for the Thanksgiving weekend and will re-open Tuesday, November 29. Appointments can be made here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.