Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia flags flown at half-staff in honor of six people shot to death at a Walmart store in Chesapeake Tuesday night.

Below is the text of his order:

I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake shooting, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 and remain at half-staff until Sunday, November 27, 2022 at sunset.

Ordered on this, the 23rd day of November 2022.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

“Jill and I grieve for those families.” President talks of Virginia Walmart shooting

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown bringing holiday magic to DTM
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown bringing holiday magic to DTM
The City of Harrisonburg purchased 1111 North Main Street to serve as the city's future...
Harrisonburg City Council hears update on Homeless Services Center project
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Chef Antwon Brinson on HBO Max's The Big Brunch
Charlottesville Chef appears as contestant on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch”