The Donut Kitchen opens on Pantops

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new store selling freshly made donuts just opened its doors on Pantops in Albemarle County.

You might have seen its food truck around, but now you can stop in at its Pantops location. It offers donuts made fresh daily and coffee.

“Back in October of 2021, me and my wife Morgan bought the Donut Kitchen business, then it was only a food truck. When we bought it, we bought it with the intention of franchising out. We really enjoyed the recipe,” The Donut Kitchen owner Elisha Rogers said.

On its first day open, The Donut Kitchen sold out of donuts by 1pm, so make sure to stop by early to grab one.

