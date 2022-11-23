Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

The Donut Kitchen opens on Pantops

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new store selling freshly made donuts just opened its doors on Pantops in Albemarle County.

You might have seen its food truck around, but now you can stop in at its Pantops location. It offers donuts made fresh daily and coffee.

“Back in October of 2021, me and my wife Morgan bought the Donut Kitchen business, then it was only a food truck. When we bought it, we bought it with the intention of franchising out. We really enjoyed the recipe,” The Donut Kitchen owner Elisha Rogers said.

On its first day open, The Donut Kitchen sold out of donuts by 1pm, so make sure to stop by early to grab one.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
Secret Santa Paws
Natural Pet Essentials’ Secret Santa Paws event is back
(STOCK)
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport shares tips on holiday travel
Thanksgiving involves a lot of cooking.
Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia receives three regional awards