Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused, police say

A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Patricia Del Rio and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care.

The Wallingford Police Department said Brenda Fornal, 61, and Grant Freer, 66, were arrested Tuesday.

Police said they received a complaint about the daycare in late August, which was also reported to the Department of Children and Families.

Upon further investigation, police found that nine children at the daycare were victims of verbal and physical abuse.

Fornal has been charged with nine counts of risk of injury to child, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening, fourth-degree sexual assault, and voyeurism with malice. She is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Freer has been charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child. His bond was set at $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Secret Santa Paws
Natural Pet Essentials’ Secret Santa Paws event is back
(STOCK)
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport shares tips on holiday travel
FILE - Police held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update in the investigation of the...
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home