Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings.

“It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders, which really boosted our sales. We had to cut it off earlier than expected just because we had so many,” Will Darsie with MarieBette Bakery said.

The bakery has been providing desserts for Thanksgiving for years. This year, it says the increase in sales is from an online pre-ordering option.

Botanical, a newer vegan restaurant on the Downtown Mall, is experiencing its first Thanksgiving holiday.

“We did pre-orders, and we got a bunch of orders. A lot of people getting vegan pies cakes, but pretty much we did the whole Thanksgiving feast just without the turkeys,” Ryan Becklund said.

With COVID-19 levels declining, some customers say they’re having larger celebrations this year.

Foods Of All Nations, though, says this year is pretty average.

“The orders are about the same as last year. Not more, maybe even a little less,” owner Geoffrey Garbaccio said.

Garbaccio believes this could be because more restaurants are back open this year. Still, he says sales are steady.

“I think people would want to spend around the holidays,” he said.

Giving people a chance to enjoy the holiday with a little less work.

“I think that the restaurants just figured we can do some of that labor for you,” Becklund said. “I think a lot of people do just want to relax.”

