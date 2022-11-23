Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings.

“It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders, which really boosted our sales. We had to cut it off earlier than expected just because we had so many,” Will Darsie with MarieBette Bakery said.

The bakery has been providing desserts for Thanksgiving for years. This year, it says the increase in sales is from an online pre-ordering option.

Botanical, a newer vegan restaurant on the Downtown Mall, is experiencing its first Thanksgiving holiday.

“We did pre-orders, and we got a bunch of orders. A lot of people getting vegan pies cakes, but pretty much we did the whole Thanksgiving feast just without the turkeys,” Ryan Becklund said.

With COVID-19 levels declining, some customers say they’re having larger celebrations this year.

Foods Of All Nations, though, says this year is pretty average.

“The orders are about the same as last year. Not more, maybe even a little less,” owner Geoffrey Garbaccio said.

Garbaccio believes this could be because more restaurants are back open this year. Still, he says sales are steady.

“I think people would want to spend around the holidays,” he said.

Giving people a chance to enjoy the holiday with a little less work.

“I think that the restaurants just figured we can do some of that labor for you,” Becklund said. “I think a lot of people do just want to relax.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
Secret Santa Paws
Natural Pet Essentials’ Secret Santa Paws event is back
(STOCK)
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport shares tips on holiday travel
Thanksgiving involves a lot of cooking.
Thanksgiving safety from Charlottesville Fire Department
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia receives three regional awards