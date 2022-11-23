Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport shares tips on holiday travel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday traveling is well underway as people catch flights in and out of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Wednesday, November 23.

CHO says it has seen more travelers this year than in years past.

Marketing Director Stewart Key says there is always an increase in passengers around the holiday season.

“Travel always picks up this time of year. People are visiting family and things like that,” Key said.

Key adds that some flights are more popular than others this time of year.

“All of our destinations are really popular, but La Guardia right now is our top,” the director said.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to check in and go through security, though.

“We do have fuller planes and things like that. So, we always recommend that passengers arrive 90 minutes early,” Key said.

CHO also recommends downloading your airline’s app so you aren’t caught off guard by any updates or changes.

“They really give you the most up-to-date information,” Key said.

