The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia receives three regional awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia received three awards at the Virginia and Washington Area Council Annual Conference.

Board member Faye Giles was named Board Member of the Year, and Sue Rockwell received the New Board Member of the Year award.

The James River Club’s Money Matters Financial Literacy Program was awarded Program of the Year.

“They won that award. Teaching kids about financial literacy early in life can give them the skills they need to be financially successful long term, so whether it’s about spending or saving or managing a budget, it gives kids a leg up,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO Kate Lambert said.

Lambert says these awards are a great tribute to the outstanding work being done in the clubs every day.

