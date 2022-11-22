Wintergreen Resort opening Nov. 25 for snow tubbing

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is preparing for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing season.

Its slopes are already covered in snow, and the resort is getting ready to welcome crowds very soon.

Wintergreen Resort says it has been making snow for more than a week, and now, despite warmer temperatures in the forecast, is ready to start some winter activities this coming Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s definitely an earlier start for us this time of year. We typically don’t see this kind of jump with snowmaking until early December, but Mother Nature decided to give us a present a little bit earlier this year and so we took advantage of it while we could,” Operations Director Zach Marlow said.

Marlow says families can come out Friday, November 25, for snow tubing.

Wintergreen anticipates skiing and snowboarding to be available starting December 10.

