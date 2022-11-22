Advertise With Us
UVA at Virginia Tech Game Canceled

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Steve Rappaport
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, NC. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s football season is over. The ACC Monday announced that the football game scheduled for Saturday at Virginia Tech has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration.

At a press conference last week following the shooting deaths of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said that she, head coach Tony Elliot and the team would all have say in whether or not that game and the one this past Saturday against Coastal Carolina (which was also canceled) would be played.

