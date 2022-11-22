UVA at Virginia Tech Game Canceled

GREENSBORO, NC. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s football season is over. The ACC Monday announced that the football game scheduled for Saturday at Virginia Tech has been canceled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration.

At a press conference last week following the shooting deaths of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said that she, head coach Tony Elliot and the team would all have say in whether or not that game and the one this past Saturday against Coastal Carolina (which was also canceled) would be played.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.