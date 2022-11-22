Advertise With Us
UVA Health: Worst flu season in 10 years

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are saying this flu season is the worst they’ve seen in the last 10 years.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says some contributing factors are that flu levels were lower during peak pandemic years due to masking and social distancing, which led to lower levels of immunity.

If you suspect that you have the flu, Dr. Petri says to see a doctor and get medication as soon as possible.

“There’s actually two different pills that you can take. They both need to be started within the first two to four days of the illness, so if stay at home and kind of like try to just get through it or something, you might lose that opportunity to be treated,” Dr. Petri said.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, doctors say everyone six months and older should get vaccinated, and if you feel sick, stay home.

