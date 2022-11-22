Sunny and pleasant
60s Wednesday, showers Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering pleasant conditions to the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures warm to 60. Thanksgiving looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system that will be coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. Rain will move into the area Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
