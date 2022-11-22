Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny and pleasant

60s Wednesday, showers Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering pleasant conditions to the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures warm to 60. Thanksgiving looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system that will be coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. Rain will move into the area Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Legal analyst explains what comes next for suspected UVA shooter
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Temps Edge Up - More Seasonable. Dry through Thanksgiving Day
nbc29 weather at noon
November chills