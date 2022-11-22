Advertise With Us
Sunny and pleasant

Temperatures continue to rise
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures today. A southwest wind is expected to warm temperatures to around 60 Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring rain to the region Friday, and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

