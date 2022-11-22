Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital receives top grade in hospital safety

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is receiving an “A” in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization. SMJH was given the high rating for its prevention of harm to patients.

“Human error is part of human nature. So, our goal is to continue to improve the systems and processes that we have in the hospital to protect our patients from human error,” Frank Jargowsky with SMJH said.

The hospital says it wants each patient to know they’re in good hands.

