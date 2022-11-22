Advertise With Us
Orange County Children’s Toy Box getting ready for the holidays

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Children’s Toy Box is accepting donations.

“The Orange County Toy Box has been up and running since 1991. We’ve already gotten over 200 family applicants, so that’s just families, not how many children we have,” founder Donna Waugh-Robinson said. “We’re in need of new toys and cash donations.”

Shopping for families in need will be getting underway, but only after they have been approved.

“All of the applications are vetted through Social Services, Orange County Department of Social Services, to make sure that they are residents of Orange and in fact are in need,” Waugh-Robinson said.

Once approved, families will receive a call and some follow-up questions to ensure their children get what they need this holiday season.

“We will be calling them over the next couple of weeks to let them know that they have been accepted by the program and to verify their children’s ages, sizes, and what they need for Christmas,” the founder said.

The official deadline for applications through Social Services is November 23, but applications will be accepted until December 7.

