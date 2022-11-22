New restaurant to coming to Charlottesville’s West Main Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street.

Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.

“Our focus is going to be local and national source meats,” Kaufman said. “We’re going to have a dynamic cocktail program.”

They’re aiming to open the new eatery in February 2023.

