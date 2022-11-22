Milder Wednesday. Pleasant and Dry Through Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures and dry conditions for Wednesday and through Thanksgiving Day. Great weather for traveling. Afternoon highs Wednesday in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thanksgiving Day, seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Currently, mostly cloudy and some showers on Black Friday. The weekend is trending more unsettled with a better chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving!

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: More sunshine and milder. Pleasant. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs 55-60. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Cloudy, some showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Late night rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Rain likely, especially through the morning. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.