Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree name poll up now

(wvir)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Tree still needs a name, and you can help out with that.

The final options for this year’s tree have been narrowed down to five choices.

The online poll closes Tuesday, November 29. If you want to cast your vote, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Legal analyst explains what comes next for suspected UVA shooter
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

Chef Antwon Brinson on HBO Max's The Big Brunch
Charlottesville Chef appears as contestant on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch”
Orange County Children’s Toy Box getting ready for the holidays
Tubing will open this Friday Nov. 25, but the skiing is anticipated to open Dec. 10.
Wintergreen Resort opening Nov. 25 for snow tubbing
The North Garden Volunteer Fire Company is getting help from career firefighters.
ACFR partnering with North Garden Volunteer Fire Company