Charlottesville Chef appears as contestant on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville chef and Culinary Concepts founder Antwon Brinson is part of HBO Max’s The Big Brunch.

Brinson is competing against other chefs to win $300,000. Each of the 10 chefs has a social impact mission.

“The show has created an exposure to organizations like Culinary Concepts that are really focused on creating the change for individuals and for businesses and, of course, the hospitality industry. And if anything that’s going to create a lot of awareness, and hopefully it’ll inspire a new generation of thinkers to really do something different to push our industry forward,” the chef said.

Brinson has made it to the semifinals, which will air on Thanksgiving.

