Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

AP sources: Biden to extend student loan pause

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity before a public announcement.

The pandemic-era payment pause was set to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Legal analyst explains what comes next for suspected UVA shooter
Credit: UVA
UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
FILE - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's...
US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
FTX lawyer: ‘Substantial amount’ of assets has been stolen