ACFR partnering with North Garden Volunteer Fire Company

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The North Garden Volunteer Fire Company is getting some help from career firefighters with Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

This new collaboration between the two will now allow for essential emergency services to be more readily available.

“North Gardens are a wonderful example, they’re extremely focused on their community, probably one of the best ambassadors for their community. So for us, it’s a wonderful partnership because they know the people that live out here and they know what their particular needs are for this community,” Chief Dan Eggleston said.

A fire engine and ambulance at North Garden will be staffed with career personnel from 6 am to 6 pm.

