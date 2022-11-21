Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VSP launches Operation C.A.R.E. for Thanksgiving traffic

Freeway driving commute generic highway
Freeway driving commute generic highway(WILX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - For many Virginians, gathering with family and friends is the true meaning for Thanksgiving.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Early data show that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint.*

“The fact that more than half of those who have lost their lives in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt is a tragic and inexcusable reality for Virginia,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and clicking a seatbelt can help that happen. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely – ditch distractions, comply with posted speed limits, never drive buzzed or drunk, and, again, always buckle up.”

To further prevent traffic casualties during the Thanksgiving holiday, the VSP will once again be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. - Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. As part of the state-sponsored, national program, state police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period that begins on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and concludes at midnight Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

This year, the Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This enforcement and educational initiative aims to further emphasize the lifesaving value of seat belts for every person in a vehicle.

With increased patrols, the VSP also wants to remind drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.

*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Percentage is of crashes in vehicles equipped with safety restraints.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
If you are interested in volunteering you can email info@rvhr.com to request more information.
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Campaign encourages buying from Charlottesville-area businesses
Chickens (FILE)
VDACS urges people to protect their birds for HPAI virus