Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 522 and True Blue Road around 7:40 a.m. Friday, November 18. A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was heading south on Rt. 522 when it attempted a left turn onto True Blue Rd. and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION.

The driver of the Saturn, 31-year-old Amanda C. Goodman of Rapidan, died at the scene. Goodman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, 61-year-old Robert S. Snow of Orange, was uninjured in the crash. He was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and no valid commercial driver’s license.

VSP says Snow was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where he was held on a secured bond.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
Craft and Chat for Charity
Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community
Freeway driving commute generic highway
VSP launches Operation C.A.R.E. for Thanksgiving traffic
If you are interested in volunteering you can email info@rvhr.com to request more information.
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers