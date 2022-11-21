VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 522 and True Blue Road around 7:40 a.m. Friday, November 18. A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was heading south on Rt. 522 when it attempted a left turn onto True Blue Rd. and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION.

The driver of the Saturn, 31-year-old Amanda C. Goodman of Rapidan, died at the scene. Goodman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, 61-year-old Robert S. Snow of Orange, was uninjured in the crash. He was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and no valid commercial driver’s license.

VSP says Snow was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where he was held on a secured bond.

