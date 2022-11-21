Advertise With Us
UVA Health develops new research tool

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health say they’ve developed a tool to detect genetic forms of cancer.

The tool adapts a model from number theory and cryptology. This is used to code DNA sequences into mathematical forms and convert the complex genome sequence.

Scientists may be able to use the tool to help them sort signals from noise while they probe genetic causes of cancer and other diseases.

“Our tool used a computational approach. We use a mathematical model that can find the noise and the bias from the data so that the real signals can come out,” UVA School of Medicine Associate Professor Chongzhi Zang said.

They have made the tool’s software free and accessible online to help advance genomics disease research.

