Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Three Notch’d is holding World Cup watch parties

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been eight years since the United States Men’s Soccer Team competed in the World Cup.

Their first game against Wales had people from all over coming together at Three Notch’d in Charlottesville Monday, November 21, to cheer on the team.

“It’s just neat to experience something like this as a community. It’s really fun to come together and cheer on your team,” ??? said. “It’s a great atmosphere. Kids and adults alike coming together and root.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
"Jungletron" at Louisa County High School.
LCHS students shine running Jungletron
Virginia beats Baylor
UVA Basketball Beats #5 Baylor 86-79 in Las Vegas
Louisa wears UVA decal on helmets
Friday’s High School Football Playoff Action