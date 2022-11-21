Advertise With Us
Temps Edge Up - More Seasonable. Dry through Thanksgiving Day

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures edge up to milder, more seasonable levels this Holiday week of Thanksgiving. High pressure will keep us dry and pleasant for much of the week. Great news for travel, this week. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, dry with highs in the 50s. Currently, more clouds and a few showers on Black Friday. The weekend is trending more unsettled with a better chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Sunny, nice, cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Cloudy, some showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Late night rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s.

