Sunny, breezy, and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and below average temperatures. By Tuesday, a southwest wind will develop, warming conditions into the 50s tomorrow, and 60s by Wednesday. While Thanksgiving day will by seasonal and dry, rain is expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...:Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

