Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.

The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28.

“This offer is for a fuel called unleaded 88, which is actually for vehicles 2001 and newer. So, it’s for most of the vehicles on the road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said. “We wanted to be part of the solution and help people get out on the road to see their friends and family this year.”

