Salvation Army asking for donations, volunteers for Thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of take-out, a Thanksgiving tradition in Charlottesville is back in-person.

The Salvation Army on Ridge Street will be back to serving in-person meals Thursday, November 24. Now, it is looking for volunteers and food donations.

Major Walter Strong says there’ll be plenty of people helping out day-of, but the Salvation Army needs help with preparing the big meal.

“We were blessed with a lot of turkeys, so we are good with that, but we would like to have some hams, we are in need of some yams, and also some desserts,” Shelter Manager Brenda Smith said.

The Thanksgiving dinner will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday.

“If you don’t have anywhere to go, or you don’t have any family in the community, or if you’re just a person who lives by themselves, the doors going to be open to whoever needs to come in to enjoy a good hot meal,” Smith said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.