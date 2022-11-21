November chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Clear skies and light wind will result in another cold night, but not as cold as last night. A southwest wind will begin to warm conditions beginning Tuesday. High temperatures will approach the 60s by the middle of the week. Thanksgiving looks seasonal, with a chance for showers Friday, and again Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

