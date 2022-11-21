Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

November chills

Warmer days ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Clear skies and light wind will result in another cold night, but not as cold as last night. A southwest wind will begin to warm conditions beginning Tuesday. High temperatures will approach the 60s by the middle of the week. Thanksgiving looks seasonal, with a chance for showers Friday, and again Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, breezy, and chilly
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Thanksgiving Week Weather Outlook