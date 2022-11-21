LCHS students shine running Jungletron

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School football team’s fantastic season came to an end last week.

LCHS debuted its new jumbotron video board at the games this season, and it was a huge success.

At the home of the Lions, though, it is known as the Jungletron. Students produce the content that goes on the big screen, with director Emily Gillespie calling the shots.

“It’s not as stressful as some might think” says Gillespie. “It’s kind of just talking to them and making sure they keep the ball in the shot, make sure everything is focused, just communicating with everyone in the press box”.

Ken Kilinski is in his first few months as the TV/media production instructor at the high school. He has six paid student interns to work with.

“I love putting on a show and getting everyone’s reactions in the crowd,” says cameraman Clay Blue. “I love seeing people when they realize they are up on the board”.

“It can be really difficult, especially with play action and some of the crazy plays they’ll try to pull off tonight. It can definitely be a challenge,” says cameraman, Davis Pruden.

Kilinski chose Emily to be director, making her in charge of everyone working a camera.

“My experience was young ladies handle the crews better,” says Kilinski. “They’re better at telling people what to do, more meticulous about how the game is to be done. They play closer attention.”

“For me, it’s making sure I have the right camera up that has the best shot of the play in it,” Emily said. “I have to look at three of four different screens at a time.”

There have been bumps in the road, and some technical issues, but you just have to roll with the punches.

“These kids have earned a lot of respect. They’ve done a tremendous job representing the school. I can’t speak highly enough about them,” Kilinski said.

“It is very cool, and it’s something that I would like to go into as a career. So, to have an opportunity like this, I’m just really grateful for it,” Davis said.

Emily Gillespie will play softball next year at Northern Kentucky. She plans on majoring in sports management.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.