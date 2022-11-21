Advertise With Us
Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community

By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From blankets, scarves, and hats to jewelry and other pieces of art, the Craft and Chat for Charity group is always looking to create something special to give to those in need.

It started about eight years ago. A group in Harrisonburg was meeting to make blankets to send to Veterans hospitals, but they wanted to do more. So, they expanded their reach.

“We make bags for the women at First Step, women or men at First step. It’s a handmade bag that one of our members makes, and we’ll put things in it, and we give those out at Christmas time,” Lynn Hoy, Senior Program Coordinator for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation said.

These women are crafting all year long and have donated items, or money raised from selling their items, to other local organizations, too, like Open Doors, or just anyone in the community that could use some extra help.

Members of the group said they do this because they enjoy giving back to the community, and they love the fellowship that comes with it as well.

“It’s always important to be involved in some form or other in your community, no matter how old you get or how long you’ve been around,” Phyllis Boward, one of the members, said. “It keeps you motivated, plus you have a great time. We have laughs. We laugh together, we cry together.”

“I love this. I could have retired a long time ago, but these are my friends. These are people that come here, and its a part of my life, and they’re good people,” Hoy added.

Craft and Chat for Charity meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Price Rotary Senior Center in Westover Park.

Each year, the Parks and Rec Department hosts a craft fair, where the members will sell items. They money they make from that fair is given to a local organization.

Members said they’re always looking to make new friends. Even if you don’t have a craft, you can always just drop by to chat.

