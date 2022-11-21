Del. Hudson announces run for Virginia’s 11th District Senate seat

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson is running for a Virginia Senate seat in the next election.

Hudson says redistricting played a role in her decision to leave the Virginia House of Delegates and to run for the newly drawn 11th District seat in the Senate.

“The state Senate is really the policy engine of the General Assembly,” the delegate said. “The senators get to take on the longer-term projects with that longer time horizon and invest in the kind of changes that yield long-term results.”

Hudson says her priorities include confronting climate change and protecting democracy.

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds has also announced he will run for re-election, which means he would be competing against Hudson in a Democratic Primary in 2023.

