Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Del. Hudson announces run for Virginia’s 11th District Senate seat

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson is running for a Virginia Senate seat in the next election.

Hudson says redistricting played a role in her decision to leave the Virginia House of Delegates and to run for the newly drawn 11th District seat in the Senate.

“The state Senate is really the policy engine of the General Assembly,” the delegate said. “The senators get to take on the longer-term projects with that longer time horizon and invest in the kind of changes that yield long-term results.”

Hudson says her priorities include confronting climate change and protecting democracy.

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds has also announced he will run for re-election, which means he would be competing against Hudson in a Democratic Primary in 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

The Thanksgiving meal is open to all.
Salvation Army asking for donations, volunteers for Thanksgiving meal
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health develops new research tool
(FILE)
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
Charlottesville Cardinals visit Walton Middle School
Charlottesville Cardinals bring wheelchair basketball to Walton Middle School