Charlottesville Cardinals bring wheelchair basketball to Walton Middle School

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some Walton Middle School students are learning a different way to play basketball.

The Charlottesville Cardinals, a nationally ranked wheelchair team, stopped by the school Monday, November 21, to teach students.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to get in touch with their social emotional learning,” Assistant Principal Tireese Lewis said. “This is an eye-opening experience.”

Monday’s visit was a homecoming for Brandon Rush, who started playing wheelchair basketball in 1997.

“Shortly after I graduated from this middle school here, I had a bicycle accident when I was 14,” Rush said. “When I was in the hospital, I had an opportunity for the Cardinals to come in and do a demonstration very similar to this.”

Rush says Monday’s demonstration is one of the ways he gives back.

“A lot of the PE teachers that I had gave me a very solid foundation up to this point. So physical education is something that’s been very important to me,” he said.

Students hopped in the chairs and started shooting baskets and passing around the court.

“People are surprised at how physically demanding it really is, and a lot of times they say, ‘Oh gosh, I’m really really tired. I’ve lost my breath pushing,’” Rush said. “Having the opportunity to come back and be able to share a different side of physical education outside of what people might be comfortable with, it’s something that I enjoy.”

