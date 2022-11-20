Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Thanksgiving Week Weather Outlook

Little Milder Mid-Week with One Rain Chance
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and cold overnight with lows in the upper teens for parts of the region!

Blue sky sunshine ahead to start the week. Fine Thanksgiving travel weather through Thursday. Becoming a little milder Wednesday.

The next storm system arrives Friday with rain showers. Rain will exit for next weekend.

Sunday night: Starry sky and frigid for this time of year. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday: Sunshiny sky with a brisk breeze. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows near 30.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. Highs in the seasonable 50s. Lows near 40.

Friday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Early showers exit. Partly sunny and breezy. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Thanksgiving Week Update
Gusty Cold Winds
Gusty Cold Wind and Thanksgiving Outlook
Gusty Cold Wind Alert
Cold Winds
Cold Winds Update