Thanksgiving Week Weather Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and cold overnight with lows in the upper teens for parts of the region!

Blue sky sunshine ahead to start the week. Fine Thanksgiving travel weather through Thursday. Becoming a little milder Wednesday.

The next storm system arrives Friday with rain showers. Rain will exit for next weekend.

Sunday night: Starry sky and frigid for this time of year. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday: Sunshiny sky with a brisk breeze. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows near 30.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. Highs in the seasonable 50s. Lows near 40.

Friday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Early showers exit. Partly sunny and breezy. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

