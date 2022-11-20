Thanksgiving Week Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gusty, cold winds today! Making it feel colder with the wind chill.

Even colder overnight into early Monday. The wind will relax.

Temperatures modify some going into Thanksgiving week. Good travel weather through Thursday.

Tracking a developing wet weather maker due in for Friday. However, I’m now only expecting a few rain showers. Less than a quarter inch of rainfall is projected at this time.

Trending drier and breezy next weekend.

Sunday: Blustery and sunny. Highs in the mid 30s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 40s across central Virginia. The wind will make it feel colder at times.

Sunday night: Less wind and colder. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Brisk breeze. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: A little milder and mostly sunny. Good travel weather. Highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.

Friday: Few rain showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 50s.

