Campaign encourages buying from Charlottesville-area businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Whether you live in the Charlottesville area or not, the Buy Local campaign helps a variety of businesses around the city and beyond.

The campaign is a joint program between Charlottesville and Albemarle County, designed to showcase different businesses in the area.

“For every dollar that’s spent at a local business actually returns three-and-a-half times more money back to the community, because the small businesses usually procure services from local agencies, they procure local retailers for their own suppliers, and it really just generates a ripple effect,” Ashley Hernandorena with the Albemarle County Economic Development Office said.

