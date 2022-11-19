Advertise With Us
Winter-like Temps Through the Weekend. Coldest Sunday

Temps Edge Up Next Week
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter-like temperatures this weekend, before temperatures edge back up to milder levels next week. A cold front is pushing across the region tonight, this will make for colder temperatures for the weekend, with highs back in the 40s Saturday and in the 30s to low 40s Sunday. Overnight lows in the 20s. Winds will pick up Sunday, making it feel even colder. Morning lows in the upper 10s to near 20 expected by Monday morning. Next week, temperatures to edge back up into the 50s.

Currently, the next potential storm may not impact the region until next Friday, so dry for much of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Highs low to mid 20s.

Saturday. Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Cloudy, rain expected. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

