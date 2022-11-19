Watch Live: UVA Memorial Service

Advertise With Us
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By WVIR Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s memorial service for three football players slain in a Sunday night shooting will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The service honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were killed, and students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded.

Memorial Service Stream for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena. The event is open to all and will also be live-streamed. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available at Klöckner Stadium (dress appropriately since seating is outside) and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. These venues will also open at 2 p.m. The clear bag policy will be in effect at all three locations, and all guests will be screened. Walk-through and hand-held metal detectors will be the primary means of screening. Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots. The University Transit Service will operate its normal fare-free weekend routes throughout Grounds. The arena is served by the Gold Line and Silver Line. A live broadcast of the ceremony will be shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church located at 105 Lankford Avenue. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

Posted by Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday, November 17, 2022

