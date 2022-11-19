Advertise With Us
UVA hosts memorial run to honor slain football players

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, November 19, UVA hosted a remembrance and memorial run to honor the victims of last Sunday’s shooting.

The 31st annual Fourth Year 5k run was opened up to the community in partnership with the memorial run.

“We’ve been working on this event for a while now, and honestly, given the recent tragedy, we just thought it was more important than ever to really have a spot for the community to come together,” 4th Year 5k organizers Tripat Panesar and Alex Goldman said.

Thousands of people turned out to the event, with more than 1800 participating in the race.

