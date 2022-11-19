UVA Basketball Beats #5 Baylor 86-79 in Las Vegas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia got a career-high 26 points from Armaan Franklin in beating the fifth ranked team in the country, Baylor, 86-79 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

It was the team’s first game since three UVA football players were shot and killed on grounds Sunday. Virginia players wore shirts in warmups that said “UVA Strong”

Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Kadin Shedrick had 17 points and Ben Vander Plas added 14 points off the bench in the win.

Virginia will play #19 Illinois Sunday in the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

Team Notes

• Virginia recorded its first top-five win since defeating then-No. 5 Florida State 61-56 on Jan. 28, 2020 at John Paul Jones Arena

• The Cavaliers gained their first top-five win away from home since defeating then-No. 4 Duke 65-63 in Durham on Jan. 27, 2018

• UVA is 3-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20

• UVA is 49-41 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era

• UVa started the second half on a 30-5 run

• UVA shot 13 of 20 in the second half, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range

• UVA shot 48 percent (12 of 25) in the first half and finished at 55.6 percent (25 of 45)

• UVA’s largest lead was 22 (62-50 at 9:38)

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

• Baylor led 33-30 at the half

• Virginia is 147-11 when scoring at least 70 or more points under Tony Bennett.

• UVA is 3-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2022-23.

• Virginia is 42-1 all-time under when scoring 80 or more points under Bennett

• The Cavaliers aim for their eighth November tournament championship in the last nine seasons vs. No. 19 Illinois or No. 8 UCLA on Sunday, Nov. 20

Bennett Wins Watch

• Tony Bennett (319-117, 14 seasons) needs eight wins to pass Terry Holland (326-173, 16 seasons) as the all-time winningest coach at UVA

• Bennett (388-150) needs 12 wins to reach 400 career wins

Series Notes

• Virginia is 1-1 all-time vs. Baylor

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Armaan Franklin (26), Kadin Shedrick (17), Ben Vander Plas (14), Reece Beekman (10)

• Franklin had a career-high 26 points

• Franklin also set career bests in made free throws (9) and free throws attempted (10)

• Franklin recorded his fifth 20-point game at UVA (8th career)

• Franklin reached double figures for the 38th time

• Vander Plas reached double figures for the 87th time (2nd at UVA)

• Beekman reached double figures for the 17th time

• Shedrick reached double figures for the 14th time

• Beekman recorded his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists

• Beekman (10 assists) has handed out five more assists in nine consecutive games dating back to last season

