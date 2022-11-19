Remote Area Medical hosting free pop-up clinic in Fishersville, Va.

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Fishersville area.

Remote Area Medical clinic coordinator Michael Mayes says that throughout the entire United States there are many underserved people. RAM conducted research and found that the Fishersville area would benefit from the event.

“We want to make sure that we’re identifying places with health inequity, so that we can kind of satisfy that need,” Unity Host Group co-lead Sydney Williams said.

Williams says some patients camped out for hours to seek RAM’s services.

“When the first patient rolled up at 5pm last night, they were going to be in the car for 12 hours. That is the most fulfilling thing is having a patient that is willing and able to stay in the cold in their car for more than 12 hours to seek our services that just shows how needed dental care is,” Williams said.

The pop-up clinic is located at the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville, Va. Patients don’t need an ID or insurance.

It is first come, first serve, and open to everyone until it reaches capacity on Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, the link is here.

