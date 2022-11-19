Gusty Cold Wind Alert

Advertise With Us
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains overnight Saturday into Sunday morning! Winds will gust up to 50 mph from the west.

Gusty winds will be felt for all on Sunday. Making it feel colder with the wind chill.

Even cold overnight Sunday into early Monday.

Temperatures modify some going into Thanksgiving week. Good travel weather through Thursday.

Tracking a developing wet weather maker due in for Friday.

Trending drier and cooler next weekend.

Saturday overnight: Mainly clear and cold. Gusty winds. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Blustery and mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 40s across central Virginia. The wind will make it feel colder at times.

Sunday night: Less wind and colder. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: A little milder and mostly sunny. Good travel weather. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

