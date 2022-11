CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the local high school playoff scores from Friday.

Region 4D Semifinals

Salem 54, Louisa 37

Region 1B Semifinals

Riverheads 47, Sussex Central 20

Central Lunenberg 15, Buffalo Gap 14

Region 2B Semifinals

Strasburg 28, Stuarts Draft 7

