Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia.

The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas.

The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make it up there, there are multiple ways you can still help the children get their gifts under the tree.

“There’s an Amazon wish list for your state for these children. You can shop and it will be delivered straight to our home office there in Virginia and delivered to the children. There’s a donate button, if you don’t want to shop you can donate and we’ll do the buying for you,” Circle of Love Founder Doris Phillips said.

The toy drive is ongoing and will end on December 6. More details can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

The event will be streamed on UVA's website starting at 3:30 p.m.
Watch Live: UVA’s memorial service for shooting victims
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Watch Live: UVA Memorial Service
Louisa wears UVA decal on helmets
Friday’s High School Football Playoff Action
Gas prices going up Thanksgiving week