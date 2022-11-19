Advertise With Us
Chilly Weekend and Late Week Storm System

Coldest Early Monday
Lake Effect Snow
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter-like temperatures this weekend. Temperatures edge back up average late November levels next week.

A dry cold front pushed east of the region last night. This will make for colder temperatures for the weekend. Highs back in the 40s today and in the 30s to low 40s Sunday.

Overnight lows in the 20s. Winds will pick up Sunday, making it feel even colder. Morning lows in the upper 10s to near 20 expected by Monday morning.

Next week, temperatures get a little milder, up into the 50s.

Currently, the next potential storm may not impact the region until next Friday. So, dry for much of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Saturday. Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs mid 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Sun and clouds, dry. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Friday: Rain showers and breezy. Highs low to mid 50s.

